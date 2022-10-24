Kari Lake Responds to Rumors of Joining a Trump 2024 Ticket

Last week, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s name was floated as a possible running mate for Donald Trump should he run for president again in 2024—which he is widely expected to do. Rich Lowry of National Review said that Lake would be “Trump’s Sarah Palin, except the match would be much more natural.”

I was not so convinced. From where I sit, if Lake is elected governor, she would be better off remaining governor rather than seeking higher office, as she would be critical to rebuilding the GOP in Arizona, which has been leaning blue/purple for several cycles now.

Luckily, Lake seems to agree and told ABC’s “This Week” host Jonathan Karl that if she’s elected in November, she would “serve eight years,” effectively putting to rest the rumors that she might be former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate if he runs for reelection.

“I’m going to serve eight years as governor of Arizona,” Lake said.

“Is that a commitment that you will finish your term?” Karl replied.

“Yeah. I’m going to serve eight years,” Lake insisted.

Karl nevertheless pressed on and asked what she would do if Trump asked her to join his ticket.

“I’m hearing this a lot on the campaign trail and what I think is happening, Jonathan, is the media is trying to scare the public [into. believing] I’m going to leave,” she said. “I am devoted and dedicated to saving Arizona.”

Lake has a small lead in recent polling, and is projected to win by RealClearPolitics.