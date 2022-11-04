BREAKING: NBC Retracts Report Exposing New Details in Pelosi Home Invasion Story

On Friday morning, NBC News reported on some new details on the Pelosi home invasion — details that raised new questions about what exactly was going on when police arrived.

According to NBC News anchor Miguel Almaguer’s report, when police arrived at the Pelosi residence last Friday, Pelosi opened the door for police before walking back towards David DePape.

“After a ‘knock and announce,’ the front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or try to leave his home,” Almaguer reported. Instead, Mr. Pelosi “began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police.”

The details in Amaguer’s report reflect details in the court documents but contradict a sworn affidavit by FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor. However, authorities reportedly say they will not release the 911 call placed by Pelosi nor the body-cam footage from the responding officers — which would absolutely clear up the discrepancies. So why won’t they?

PJ Media previously raised questions about Pelosi’s failure to call out for help or flee his home when police arrived. Almaguer thought so, too. “Why Pelosi didn’t try to flee or tell responding officers he was in distress is unclear,” NBC News’s Miguel Almaguer noted. His report suggested it was unknown whether Pelosi was already injured or what mental state he was in. NBC News not only aired the segment but tweeted it from the Today Show account but at some point on Friday deleted the tweet and the story from its website and issued a retraction.

“The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the editor’s note reads on the site.

The report is not lost, however:

Here's the NBC News report on new Paul Pelosi info that aired on the TODAY Show, seemingly contradicting the FBI's affidavit. After deleting the clip from their Twitter/website, NBC News says "the piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards." pic.twitter.com/yKvsBzhefr — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) November 4, 2022

It seems clear that there’s more to this story, and NBC News’ Orwellian attempts to memory-hole the report only add to the suspicion that there are details actively being covered up in this story. As is clear from the above video, this wasn’t merely a live report with incomplete details; it was a pre-recorded package, which included video interviews of the San Francisco police department chief and an FBI analyst theorizing why Pelosi might have been acting calm at the time police showed up.

The report was arguably thorough, asking key questions about the details and even taking the effort to offer an explanation. NBC News’ explanation for deleting the report makes no sense, and one can’t help but wonder why it is trying to bury the story.