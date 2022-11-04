NBC: Paul Pelosi 'Did Not Immediately Declare an Emergency or Leave His Home' When Police Arrived

New details have emerged about the attack on Paul Pelosi, which (again) raises more questions about the incident.

Sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News that when officers responded to the high-priority call, they were unaware they’d been called to the home of the Speaker of the House.

“After a ‘knock and announce,’ the front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or try to leave his home,” the NBC “Today Show” report explains. Instead, Mr. Pelosi “began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police.”

Pelosi’s failure to call out for help or flee his home was a detail in the court filing that previously raised a red flag to me, and it seems that even NBC News finds it odd. “Why Pelosi didn’t try to flee or tell responding officers he was in distress is unclear,” NBC News’s Miguel Almaguer noted.

Nevertheless, the report suggested it was unknown whether Pelosi was already injured or what mental state he was in.

EXCLUSIVE: New details emerge about the attack on Paul Pelosi. @Miguelnbc shares what happened once police arrived. pic.twitter.com/lTaJYDqgdi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 4, 2022

And it seems that the San Francisco Police Department is utterly clueless.

“What we do know is he brutally attacked Mr. Pelosi and attempted to kill him,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott told Almaguer. Gee, thanks.

It seems clear that there’s more to this story. When Pelosi opened the door for the police, why did walk back toward DePape if he thought DePape was a threat? NBC News attempted to explain this with an FBI analyst who said that people do unusual things out of fear. Sure, but Pelosi walking to the door and then returning to his attacker seems really odd. It makes more sense that upon the arrival of police, Pelosi’s self-preservation instinct would have kicked in, and he would have either called for help or bolted out the door.

There’s also the question of why DePape even let Pelosi open the door in the first place.