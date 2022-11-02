BAM! White House Deletes Tweet Flagged as Misinformation by Twitter

Last week, we were all excited to finally see Joe Biden get fact-checked on Twitter — a true sign that balance is returning to the platform. For too long, the White House has been making outlandish claims, crediting “Joe Biden’s leadership” for good things that were allegedly happening.

Well, those days are clearly over.

On Tuesday, the White House posted a tweet hailing “President Biden’s leadership” for the increase in Social Security payments.

“Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden’s leadership,” the tweet read.

The tweet was deleted on Wednesday after Twitter flagged it as misleading because the increase in Social Security payments was actually caused by a 40-year high in inflation.

The misleading tweet had been accompanied by a context note from Twitter indicating that the increase in Social Security payments was “due to the annual cost of living adjustment, which is based on the inflation rate.” The White House chose to delete the tweet instead of having it appear that they were bragging that the increase in Social Security payments was due to inflation.

It truly is a new era for Twitter.