Why Don't Democrats Know How Many States There Are?

While at a campaign rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center this week, Joe Biden embarrassed himself with a number of whoppers, but one gaffe that really stuck out to me was when he got the number of states in this country wrong.

“Not a joke, everybody! That’s why we defeated it in 2018; when they tried to do it, we went to 54 states!” Biden awkwardly said.

Fifty-four states, huh? Did I miss something? Did we gain four states since Jan. 20, 2021? It’s true that there were only 48 states when Joe Biden was born, but for most of his life, there have only been 50. But Biden isn’t the only Democrat who can’t seem to get basic facts about the United States wrong.

While campaigning back in 2008, Barack Obama said, “… it is just wonderful to be back in Oregon, and over the last 15 months, we’ve traveled to every corner of the United States. I’ve now been in fifty ….seven states? I think one left to go. One left to go.”

So, depending on how you look at it, Biden either added four states to the union or lost three. One thing is for sure; neither he nor Obama got the number right.