Liberals Will Freak Out When They Learn Who the Most Popular Politician in America Is

Recent polling by a mainstream polling outfit has revealed who the most popular American politician is, and the left won’t be happy about it for sure.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Harris Poll, HarrisX, and the Harvard University Center for American Political Studies (CAPS), Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has the highest net popularity rating of any major American politician.

In the survey, participants were asked to indicate how they felt about prominent politicians in the United States, giving responses such as very favorable, favorable, unfavorable, extremely unfavorable, never heard of them, or no opinion — and DeSantis ranked the highest of all of them.

But that’s not all. When the politicians are ranked by the results, a pattern emerges:

Gov. Ron DeSantis (+6)

Former Vice President Mike Pence (+4),

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) (+3)

Former President Donald Trump (0)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (0)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) (0)

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (-3)

President Joe Biden (-8)

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) (-9)

V.P. Kamala Harris (-10)

Sen. Charles Schumer (-12)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (-12)

Hillary Clinton (-13)

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) (-15)

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) (-22)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (-22)

Not only are the only politicians with net positive ratings Republicans, but Republicans overall ranked higher than Democrats.

DeSantis has been under fire from Democrats because he’s a prospective GOP presidential candidate. Recently, DeSantis has made headlines for sending illegal aliens to the liberal-dominated Martha’s Vineyard, exposing the hypocrisy of so-called sanctuary cities. Democrats also tried to attack his response to Hurricane Ian, but those efforts fell flat.

The poll also found that the public sees the GOP as focusing on the issues that are important, like inflation, the economy, and immigration, while Democrats were choosing to focus on less important issues, like January 6, abortion, and climate change. Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan also made voters more likely to vote Republican. Most voters blame Joe Biden for high gas prices as well.