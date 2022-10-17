News & Politics

John Fetterman's 'Top Priority' Is Truly Disturbing

By Matt Margolis 3:44 PM on October 17, 2022
No other issue has hurt John Fetterman’s U.S. Senate candidacy more than crime. In recent weeks, Dr. Mehmet Oz has closed the gap in polling largely because of this issue — which, frankly, is hurting Democrats nationwide.

Fetterman has tried to run from his soft-on-crime record and policies, but did you know what issue, of all issues, he said was his top priority?

Last year during an interview, Fetterman was asked “If you had a magic wand and you could wave it and fix one thing, what would it be?”

“Life without parole in Pennsylvania,” he said.

Adding insult to injury, he argued that doing so would save lives! “We could save billions in revenue long term, we could save thousands of lives, and not make anyone less safe,” Fetterman claimed.

I’m not joking; that’s what he said.

So think about this. If he had a one-shot deal to do one thing, it would be to end life with without parole — so the most heinous of convicted murderers being freed is his top priority. Imagine all the other issues affecting the citizens of his state, and he wants to let the worst of the worst criminals back on the streets.

And he thinks that will make us safer.

