WATCH: Joe Biden Goes Full Creeper With Young Girl

Joe Biden’s inappropriate touching and sniffing of women and young girls is well-documented and, apparently, a hard habit to break. On Friday at a meet and greet in Irvine, Calif., he was recorded resuming his creeper ways with a young girl.

And it’s all on video.

In it, we can see Biden sniff the young girl’s hair. Then he grabs her shoulder, something that he ought to have learned at this point isn’t appropriate. The girl’s discomfort is immediately apparent. And then, apropos of nothing, Biden tells her, “no serious guys until you’re 30.”

Why is this almost-octogenarian making any comments about this young girl’s personal life? What is his advice even supposed to mean?

The girl is clearly uncomfortable with Biden’s comments and sarcastically tells him, “I’ll keep that in mind.”

Video of the encounter was taken by Kalen D’Almeida of TPUSA, and it appears that Secret Service agents who witnessed Biden’s creepy remarks weren’t happy with him documenting it.

Would you let Creepy Joe around your children? pic.twitter.com/FS9b9i5eCG — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

This incident comes weeks after Biden’s creepy comments during a speech to the National Education Association when he acknowledged a member of the audience by saying, “You gotta say hi to me,” before telling the crowd, “We go back a long way, she was 12; I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”

This is not normal behavior.