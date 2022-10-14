Tulsi Gabbard: If You Go Against Hillary Clinton 'You're Dead'

Earlier this week, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced that she is no longer a Democrat and declared that the party is now run by “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness.”

Not long after, she went on The Joe Rogan Experience and revealed, among other things, that she’d been shunned by many in her former party for the crime of appearing on Fox News.

“It ranges from people kind of like giving you a cynical look, like ‘whose side are you really on?’ to people just outright ending that friendship or that professional relationship ’cause they don’t want to have anything to do with you,” she told Rogan. She said it happened “over and over.”

“And it’s not just Tucker Carlson. There’s been this negative stigma for almost as long as I’ve served in Congress against anyone who actually goes on Fox News, period,” she added.

For our VIP subscribers: Hear Me Out: Let’s Give Tulsi Gabbard a Warm (But Cautious) Aloha

Rogan commented that the Democratic Party has used fear to keep its members in line. “And it’s spooky how prevalent that that mindset is, and how many Democrats — not even just politicians, just people that are Democrats — how many people share that position, that you should silence people that you don’t agree with,” Rogan said. “And it’s just, it’s such a foolish perspective. And it’s, it plays out historically over and over and over again in a terrible way. I just don’t understand why people don’t learn that lesson.”

“I think that the Democratic Party leaders — people like Hillary Clinton, people who’ve been in charge for a very long time — foment this kind of culture of fear and like, ‘Hey, if you go against us, like, you’re dead, you’re on the s–t list,'” Gabbard replied.” You have kind of the very loud activists in the — who don’t represent, I think, even the majority of the Democratic Party, but the AOCs of the world who, who are almost like these, these radical religious zealots, and they are ideologues, and whatever they choose is the battle of the day. Yes. If you are against them on that, forget it. You’re done.”

Watch a clip of the interview: