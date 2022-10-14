Hear Me Out: Let's Give Tulsi Gabbard a Warm (But Cautious) Aloha

This week, much to the delight of many Republicans, former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. While Gabbard accused the party leadership of “cowardly wokeness, anti-white racism, [being] hostile to people of faith and spirituality, and dragging us closer to nuclear war,” I don’t believe Republicans should go all-in on Gabbard just yet.

Nowhere in her announcement or subsequent interviews (that I’m aware of) has she claimed she left the Democratic Party to join the Republican Party. She does, however, repeatedly state that she invites independent-minded Democrats to join her. And don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying we shouldn’t welcome her to The Dark Side. After all, it was Ronald Reagan who taught us that “the person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is a friend and an ally — not a 20 percent traitor.” We should definitely welcome our 80-percent friends — BUT — and this is a big but, we should make sure they actually are at least 80 percent friendly, especially where it counts.

What I am saying is that we on the Right, particularly those of us who are conservatives, should slow our roll with her a little bit. Yes, she purports to have left the Democratic Party — and that’s a good thing — but that in no way means she’s a conservative 80-percent friend or that she’s left her destructive progressive ideals behind. Her silence and her invitation to other “independent-minded Democrats” to join her as she walks away, leads one to believe she will most likely now have an “I” after her name, not an “R.” If Gabbard were going to add an “R” to the end of her name, she would’ve said so by now.

So where exactly does Gabbard stand on key issues? Here’s a list (not-at-all exhaustive) of positions I’ve gleaned from her statements, social media accounts, and her political record in Hawaii and the U.S. House of Representatives:

Abortion: “Gabbard told [Dave] Rubin she views abortion in a ‘libertarian’ way, saying she doesn’t think government should be dictating women’s choices. ‘I think that there should be some restrictions though,’ she added. Rubin asked if she had a ‘cutoff point,’ to which she replied: ‘I think the third trimester. Unless a woman’s life or severe health consequences is at risk, then there shouldn’t be an abortion in the third trimester.’”

“Gabbard told [Dave] Rubin she views abortion in a ‘libertarian’ way, saying she doesn’t think government should be dictating women’s choices. ‘I think that there should be some restrictions though,’ she added. Rubin asked if she had a ‘cutoff point,’ to which she replied: ‘I think the third trimester. Unless a woman’s life or severe health consequences is at risk, then there shouldn’t be an abortion in the third trimester.’” Climate Change: “I support the carbon neutrality goals of the Green New Deal and the awareness it has brought across the country on the critical issues of energy independence and the climate crisis, however, I do not support ‘leaving the door open’ to nuclear power unless and until there is a permanent solution to the problem of nuclear waste.”

“I support the carbon neutrality goals of the Green New Deal and the awareness it has brought across the country on the critical issues of energy independence and the climate crisis, however, I do not support ‘leaving the door open’ to nuclear power unless and until there is a permanent solution to the problem of nuclear waste.” Drugs: As a presidential candidate, Gabbard said she would “end the failed war on drugs, legalize marijuana, end cash bail, and ban private prisons.” She champions the socialist country of Portugal as a model for decriminalizing drugs.

As a presidential candidate, Gabbard said she would “end the failed war on drugs, legalize marijuana, end cash bail, and ban private prisons.” She champions the socialist country of Portugal as a model for decriminalizing drugs. Education: “Gabbard co-sponsored the College for All Act, which would make four-year college free for middle-class and lower-income families and community college free for all students, and would lower student loan interest rates.”

See what I mean? Gabbard isn’t conservative by any stretch of the imagination. If she were to join the “Rs,” she could end up being the new Romney or McCain type. Too many of this ilk inside the big tent and we could easily end up like the Dems, having our party taken over by squishes — or worse — progressives in disguise.

Is she an 80-percent friend? That remains to be seen. This week Gabbard did stump for some GOPers on the campaign trail. That’s certainly good news, however, like any serious party, there should be a proving period for those who wish to join—a time when we watch actions and test convictions to make certain she’s true and not a beautiful Trojan horse designed to deceive and ultimately destroy.

So for now, I say, “Aloha, Tulsi,” but we should remember that that word can also mean “goodbye.”