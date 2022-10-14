J.K. Rowling's Epic Response to Threats of Being Canceled

J.K. Rowling, author of the famed Harry Potter series, isn’t concerned about losing fans due to her outspokenness on transgender issues—and expressed so in truly epic fashion.

Rowling has long considered herself an ally of the LGBT community, but she’s not sufficiently woke for the radical transgender movement. She has been accused of being transphobic because of her views on sex and gender, particularly for being against transitioning children and defending a woman who was fired for tweeting “men cannot change into women.”

Her moderate views on transgenderism have caused significant backlash for her. The most recent example would be her not being invited to participate in the Harry Potter reunion special on HBO Max. Even a number of woke stars from the Harry Potter movies have publicly distanced themselves from her. While some might think this has hurt Rowling’s career, she’s clearly not sweating it. On Thursday, Rowling responded to a random Twitter user who mocked her for losing her audience because of her “anti-trans” views.

“How do you sleep at night knowing you’ve lost a whole audience from buying your books?” the person tweeted.

Related: J.K. Rowling Defends Four Types of Transgenderism Victims

“I read my most recent royalty cheques and find the pain goes away pretty quickly,” she mocked.

I read my most recent royalty cheques and find the pain goes away pretty quickly. pic.twitter.com/s4gl9rlqxl — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 13, 2022

Clearly, Rowling isn’t feeling any pain for speaking out. People are still buying her books and watching the Harry Potter movies. According to Business Insider, her net worth is in the range of $650 million to $1.2 billion. Last year, the author was targeted with death threats for her views.