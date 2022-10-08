Jon Stewart Is a Sicko Who Supports Child Mutilation

I can remember when Jon Stewart was all the rage with The Daily Show on Comedy Central. I never watched it, but it was clear that Stewart had found a niche with leftist satire masquerading as news.

His career since leaving The Daily Show has been a steady slide toward irrelevancy. Apparently, he has a show on Apple TV+, but the show is struggling in the ratings. So, to counter this, he’s taken to publicity stunts and overt pandering to the radical left.

For example, on a recent episode of his Apple TV+ show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, the actor/comedian had on Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to challenge her on a 2021 Arkansas law banning transitioning minors.

“Why would the state of Arkansas step in to override parents, physicians, psychiatrists, endocrinologists who have developed guidelines. Why would you override those guidelines?” Stewart asked.

Rutledge noted that for every so-called expert on the side of transing kids, “there’s another expert to say we don’t need to allow children to take those medications.”

“But you know that’s not true,” Stewart claimed without evidence. “You know it’s not ‘for every one, there’s one.’”

Rutledge then pointed out that there were many who testified before the state legislature, pointing out that “98% of the young people who have gender dysphoria… are able to move past that. And once they have the help that they need, they no longer suffer from gender dysphoria. 98%.”

Stewart again, without evidence, dismissed that as an “incredibly made-up figure.”

It’s not. There have been many studies that show that the overwhelming majority of gender dysphoric children grow out of it as they reach adolescence. One study concluded that 90% of young people who “identify” as transgender but are not encouraged to transition (socially or medically) will no longer identify as such upon reaching adulthood.

But Stewart claimed, again, without citing any evidence, that Rutledge’s figure “doesn’t comport with any of the studies or documentation that exists from these medical organizations.”

Now, I don’t doubt that Stewart relies on sources that support his perspective, but even fellow leftist comedian Bill Maher acknowledges that the transgender stuff has gone too far.

Naturally, liberals on social media are gushing over Stewart, despite the fact that he was merely presenting his opinions as facts and expecting the audience to take him at his word. Stewart even tried to equate gender-transitioning kids with treating pediatric cancer.

Stewart either hasn’t done thorough research or deliberately ignores anything inconvenient, such as evidence that gender dysphoria is a social contagion, or that the FDA formally acknowledged the dangers of puberty blockers, or the high rate of transition regret and complications in gender transition surgeries, or the link between kids’ access to “gender-affirming care” without parental consent and an increase in youth suicides.

Jon Stewart doesn’t care about the facts. He’s gone all in with chopping up kids and pumping them full of dangerous chemicals so that he can be seen as edgy and cool again.

I prefer the occasional honesty of Bill Maher instead.