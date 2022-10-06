Another Secret Service Scandal?

On her way to the White House earlier this week, Kamala Harris was in a car accident. The Secret Service initially reported that a mechanical failure caused the minor accident — but this wasn’t true.

“By Monday afternoon, Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle received information from other agents that the alert did not accurately convey what happened,” the Washington Post reported Wednesday evening. “In fact, many other Secret Service agents on Harris’s detail and at the White House, as well as Harris, knew her driver had actually hit the side pavement of a tunnel.”

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi eventually admitted in a statement that the driver of the SUV transporting Harris made “a minor overcorrection,” striking “the curb.”

The impact from the overcorrection was severe enough that a tire had to be replaced, sources told the Washington Post.

Witnesses recorded Harris’s motorcade after the incident happened.

According to this tiktok user, VP Kamala Harris' motorcade crashed yesterday morning. I've seen no news reports of this strange incident. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Vd49UvryhT — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) October 4, 2022

No one was hurt, but the real issue here is why the Secret Service initially lied about the cause of the accident. Also, why did it take several days for the media to report the accident? This story comes on the heels of a recent report that the Secret Service claims there are no records of who Joe Biden has met with while he’s been at either of his Delaware homes. Last year, the White House also covered up the extent of how many Secret Service agents Biden’s dog Major bit.

The Secret Service is supposed to physically protect the president and vice president, but we don’t expect the agency to be used to protect them politically by covering up accidents or visitor logs.