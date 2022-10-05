Biden Won't Reveal Who He's Been Meeting With in Delaware

Joe Biden has spent an unprecedented amount of time during his presidency away from the White House and behind closed doors at his home in Delaware. The New York Post made a request under the Freedom of Information Act to the Secret Service in order to discover with whom Biden has been meeting at both of his homes in Delaware. But the Secret Service hasn’t complied with the FOIA request, insisting that these records do not exist.

“The Secret Service says it checked again and still can’t find any records that identify visitors to President Biden’s Delaware residences — where he has spent roughly one-fourth of his presidency — outraging Republicans and prompting one congressman to say ‘the stonewalling and gaslighting must stop,'” the Post reports. “The agency made the baffling claim in its denial of a Freedom of Information Act appeal from The Post.”

In a letter dated Sept. 27, 2022, Secret Service deputy director Faron Paramore wrote that “the agency conducted an additional search of relevant program offices for potentially responsive records.”

“This search also produced no responsive records,” Paramore wrote. “Accordingly, your appeal is denied.”

The New York Post is considering all of its legal options in order to acquire records detailing the individuals who met with Biden during the nearly 200 days that he spent at either of his homes in Delaware.

“The claim that there are no visitor logs for President Biden’s Delaware residence is a bunch of malarky,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told the Post. “Americans deserve to know who President Biden is meeting with, especially since we know that he routinely met with [first son] Hunter’s business associates during his time as vice president.”

Some have also speculated that Biden has spent so much of his presidency in Delaware due to increasing issues with his physical and mental health. If Biden is being treated or evaluated by doctors while in Delaware, the American people have a right to know that, too.