Your Tax Dollars Fund a Group Pushing 'Transgender Identity' on Two-Year-Olds

Transgender ideology might be the most destructive concept plaguing our nation today. Countless people are being brainwashed into thinking they have been born in the wrong body and are electing to mutilate themselves in order to appear more like the gender they “identify” with. The most troubling part of the trans movement is how it is targeting children and convincing them to make life-altering decisions, the consequences of which they aren’t capable of fully understanding.

Well, I’m sorry to say that the top early childhood development organization in the country is contributing to this. Adding insult to injury, they’ve received millions in tax dollars over the years.

The group, called Zero to Three, believes children as young as two years old can show signs of having a “transgender identity.” During its virtual conference this month, Zero to Three conducted sessions such as “What Does It Mean to Be Transgender and How Can You Support Kids Who Might Be?” The session description reads, “This [presentation] addresses the development of gender identity, including how early the process begins (ages 2–3), and how parents and professionals can distinguish gender exploration with the emergence of a transgender identity.”

For our VIPs: Woke Wednesday: Disney’s Creepy Baymax Character Just Got Creepier, Teaches Kids How to Shop for Tampons for Women AND Men

The organization also encourages teachers to “use tenets of Critical Race Theory” when they are working with newborns. Another session offered at the conference was called “Elevating Racial Equity in the First 1,000 Days: Protecting, Promoting, and Preserving the Health, Wealth, and Learning of Our Families and Babies.”

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Zero to Three “has received $234.68 million in funds from the Department of Health and Human Services since 2008 and is slated to receive an additional $52 million by 2027, including a $4.2 million grant from the Biden administration set to begin this month.”

So, congratulations! You’re funding this garbage.

Zero to Three claims to be nonpartisan but has spent big money supporting Democrat causes. More congratulations — you’re funding that, too.