15-Year-Old Calif. Girl Overdoses on Fentanyl, Dies on School Bathroom Floor

A high school student suffered a fentanyl overdose and died on the bathroom floor of Hollywood’s Bernstein High School this week. Another student overdosed on the drug as well but luckily survived.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched after a stepfather reported discovering his stepdaughter had overdosed. She was still responsive at the time and informed him that her friend had also overdosed in the bathroom. The second girl was later found unresponsive.

“The parent found a school employee, entered the women’s restroom, and found an apparent overdose victim who was unresponsive,” the LAPD said. “The parent administered aid as directed by 9-1-1. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and determined the victim (was) deceased.”

The girls had purchased pills they believed to be Percocet or oxycodone — but were unaware they were laced with fentanyl.

Related: Gangsta’s Paradise: Illinois Democrats Pass New Law to Spread Chicago Crime to the Rest of the State

“This is a scourge and an epidemic that is going on across the country,” Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said. “It is unacceptable, but it is even more unacceptable when it impacts the youth of our community. There is no excuse for that nor is there tolerance for that.”

The fentanyl epidemic has gotten out of control under the Biden administration. Last year, the Biden White House proposed removing certain penalties associated with the trafficking of fentanyl-related substances, even though a record 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses that year, with fentanyl responsible for nearly 70% of those deaths.