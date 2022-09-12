News & Politics

The Fellowship of the Potato: Disgraced CNN Host Brian Stelter Goes to Harvard

By Matt Margolis Sep 12, 2022 4:17 PM ET
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

On Monday, former CNN “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter announced that he has been given a fellowship at Harvard.

Stelter announced on Twitter that he’ll be joining the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School in the upcoming academic year.

“Personal news: I’m joining the @ShorensteinCtr at Harvard Kennedy School,” Stelter tweeted. “This fall I’ll be the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, convening discussions, some of which will be live-streamed. Grateful to @nancygibbs and her team for the home!”

According to Shorenstein Center, the fellowship program “brings high-profile figures at the forefront of media, politics, and public policy to Harvard’s Kennedy School to work with students, faculty, scholars and the public on important issues of the moment.”

How they landed on Stelter is a head-scratcher. Harvard curiously glossed over his recent firing in the announcement of his fellowship.

“Brian Stelter is a nationally recognized media reporter and expert on the state of journalism and its wide-reaching implications for society and governance,” they wrote in a press release. “Until August 2022 he was the anchor of “Reliable Sources,” which examined the week’s top media stories every Sunday on CNN, and the chief media correspondent for CNN Worldwide.”

I’m anxiously awaiting the announcement that Chris Cuomo will be teaching a class on journalism ethics.

Matt Margolis
