White House Gives Bogus Excuse for Using Marines as Props for Biden's Partisan Speech

If you’re still processing Joe Biden’s horrific speech Thursday night, get ready for another doozy.

One aspect of the speech that drew the ire of many was Biden being flanked by Marines as he launched an overtly partisan attack on Trump supporters. This even shocked some at CNN.

“There’s nothing unusual or wrong with a President delivering a political speech — it’s inherent in the job description,” noted CNN”s chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny. “But doing it against a backdrop of two Marines standing at attention and the Marine Band is a break with White House traditions.”

“Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical,” CNN’s Brianna Keilar mused. “Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it.”

But the White House doesn’t care, and on Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Biden’s exploiting of the military. “The presence of the marines at [Biden’s] speech was intended to demonstrate the deep and abiding respect the president has for these service members, to these ideals, and the unique role our independent military plays in defending our democracy,” she said, reading from her prepared notes.

Jean-Pierre: "The presence of the marines at [Biden's] speech was intended to demonstrate the deep and abiding respect the president has for these service members, to these ideals, and the unique role our independent military plays in defending our democracy." pic.twitter.com/C1ir345Lu5 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 2, 2022

I can’t even. That is just about the worst excuse I’ve ever heard, and it was clearly so far-fetched that Jean-Pierre needed to read it from a script because it was too ridiculous and far-fetched to have been a sincere explanation.