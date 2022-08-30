LOL! Michael Cohen Says Trump Won't Run in 2024 Because He's Afraid of Liz Cheney

Michael Cohen, who previously worked as Donald Trump’s lawyer, claimed on Monday’s episode of “Mornings With Zerlina” on SiriusXM that Trump will not run for president again in 2024 because “he does not want to go up against” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)

“I do not believe Trump is going to run,” Cohen insisted.

“First of all, he knows that he can’t win the general election statistically, and his fragile ego will not allow him to be a two-time loser. I just want to be very clear on that,” he said. “Second. I believe that if, in fact, that he runs, he is not just going to get the nomination by the Republican party, by the RNC. There are going to be plenty of people that are going to challenge him. And rightfully so.”

But Cohen really believes that it’s the recently defeated Liz Cheney that will ultimately prevent Trump from running.

“She already stated, ‘If he’s running, I’m running too.’ Uh, and then there’s, there’s so many others that you want to — Ron DeSantis, he’s already lost in a poll to Ron DeSantis, who I think is possible — equally or even greater of a threat to this democracy than even Donald, first of all, he’s smarter than Donald, and I think he’s more sinister.”

Trump has given every indication that he intends to run again in 2024, and if he doesn’t, it will have nothing to do with Liz Cheney. Liz Cheney has as much chance of winning the Republican nomination in 2024 as Liz Warren. And recent polling suggests that in a 2024 hypothetical matchup, she’d take more votes from Joe Biden than Donald Trump if she ran as an independent.

It’s certainly possible that Trump might not run in 2024, but Liz Cheney most certainly won’t be a factor in that decision.