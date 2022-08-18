Report: Joe Biden Called Liz Cheney After Her Election Loss

A day after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) lost her primary election to Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, she reportedly received a phone call from Joe Biden.

“Biden reached out to Cheney, who earned the ire of the former president [Trump] when she voted to impeach him over his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection [sic] and her subsequent work on the congressional committee investigating the matter, according to a person familiar with the conversation,” Bloomberg reported.

The call took place the same day that Cheney suggested she might launch a presidential run in 2024.

“I will be doing whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office,” Cheney told NBC News Wednesday. “That’s a decision that I’m going to make in the coming months. I’m not going to make any announcements here this morning, but it is something that I am thinking about.”

Neither the White House nor Cheney’s camp responded to requests for comment on the call. One can only imagine what they discussed.