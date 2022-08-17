Twitter Censored My Articles on the FBI Raid of Mar-a-Lago

Shortly after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, something interesting happened. I started hearing that Twitter was flagging articles I had written discussing the raid. Users attempting to share the link were shown a dialogue box that said “Warning: this link may be unsafe” with the following explanation:

The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe, in accordance with Twitter’s URL Policy. This link could fall into any of the below categories: malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices

spammy links that mislead people or disrupt their experience violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm

certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rules

The first article I was alerted to being censored was called “Another Huge Red Flag in the Trump Raid Story,” which questioned why the Wall Street Journal reported that they reviewed some of the documents from Mar-a-Lago when those documents were supposedly so sensitive that the FBI had to conduct an armed raid. Why would agents have given anyone in the media access to these documents if they were deemed unsafe even though they were under lock-and-key at Mar-a-Lago? It made no sense.

The next article that Twitter tried to stop people from sharing on their platform was called “Is This Proof the Mar-a-Lago Raid Was a Fishing Expedition?” This article highlighted how the FBI took documents that were protected by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege. As we know, Trump has repeatedly asserted executive privilege in the Democrats’ January 6 witchhunt investigation, so it seemed rather convenient that the FBI’s raid happened to collect information that was of interest to the January 6 Committee.

Oh, but Twitter wasn’t done blocking my articles. Yet another article called “The Biden Administration Is Acting Guilty of a Coverup After Mar-a-Lago Raid” was also flagged by Twitter. Gee, why did they flag that one?

The blatant censorship of these articles even caught the attention of the Media Research Center.

“Twitter apparently objects to speculation that President Joe Biden’s FBI acted in bad faith,” wrote MRC’s Catherine Salgado. “But it hasn’t acted against a violence-promoting tweet posted by former CIA Director and NewsGuard advisor Michael Hayden seemingly promoting the execution of Trump.”

This is what Big Tech does. It restricts information damaging to the left, while lies and even death threats against conservatives are free to be posted and shared without restriction. Earlier this year, I was banned from Twitter for daring to speak the truth about transgenderism.

