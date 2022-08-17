Still Trust the CDC? Not for Long…

Nearly all of monkeypox patients contracted the disease through homosexual sex. Those are the facts. There’s no agenda behind it; it’s just how it is. Sorry LGBTs, but that’s how the cookie crumbles.

Oh, but we can’t talk about that. Once the cabal of LGBT allies decided that pointing out the connection between monkeypox and gay sex was not allowed, they kept telling us to shut it–and that fact, which the CDC knows, has effectively been buried.

“Lots of sex shaming of gay men around monkeypox,” California state Senator Scott Wiener (D) tweeted last month. Weiner then compared it to the “shaming” of the gay community in the 1990s during the HIV epidemic.

Nowadays, we can’t even suggest curtailing any behavior without being accused of shaming—though exceptions were made for anti-maskers who died of COVID—even if it means not being honest about how a disease is transmitted.

Don Weiss, the director of surveillance for the NYC Health Department’s Bureau of Communicable Disease, got reassigned to a different department after calling out his department for ignoring the disease’s connection to the gay community. The moral of the story: if you “say gay” regarding monkeypox, you’re homophobic! Public health be damned!

“We seem paralyzed by the fear of stigmatizing this disease while we totally ignore the epidemiology. If we had an outbreak associated with bowling, would we not warn people to stop bowling?” Weiss observed.

To make monkeypox seem more like an “everyone” disease, we saw a concerted effort to disconnect it from homosexual sex. Even the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says on its website that casual contact could spread it.

Close Contact

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including: Direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox.

Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

Contact with respiratory secretions.

The CDC should know better, but I guess there’s little reason to expect much from the agency anymore when they use the term “pregnant person” instead of “pregnant woman.”

The CDC’s page admits that sexual contact can transmit the disease, but says nothing about homosexual sex.

Despite the absurd effort to disconnect monkeypox from the gay community, the statistics don’t lie, and even NBC News is pulling the curtain back on the claim that skin-to-skin contact is what drives the transmission of monkeypox, and is calling out our health experts for misleading the public with the gay-friendly messaging.

“Since the outset of the global monkeypox outbreak in May, public health and infectious disease experts have told the public that the virus is largely transmitting through skin-to-skin contact, in particular during sex between men,” NBC News reports. “Now, however, an expanding cadre of experts has come to believe that sex between men itself — both anal as well as oral intercourse — is likely the main driver of global monkeypox transmission.”

The skin contact that occurs during sexual activity, these experts say, is most likely less of a risk factor, and that the exchange of bodily fluids is what transmits the virus.

As such, scientists involved in these studies told NBC News that the CDC and other public health agencies should update their monkeypox communication strategies “to more strongly emphasize the centrality of intercourse among gay and bisexual men, who comprise nearly all U.S. cases, to the virus’ spread.”

It seems counterproductive to be dishonest about a disease in order to kowtow to LGBTQ activists who feel stigmatized by the facts. Earlier this year, a poll found that only 44% of Americans trust what the CDC says about COVID. I wonder how much they trust what the CDC says about monkeypox.

It should be zero percent.