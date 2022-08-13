Five Impeachable Offenses of Merrick Garland

Attorney General Merrick Garland is a threat to the rule of law. Under his leadership, the Department of Justice has been politicized and weaponized. Impeachment is unlikely while Democrats are in office. However, Republicans must make this a priority when they have the majority again.

Impeachment is not something that should be taken likely. Democrats wielded impeachment as a political cudgel when they vowed to impeach Trump the day after he was elected in 2016. But Merrick Garland has repeatedly proven that he’s a threat to our republic and a danger to its citizens. Below, I’ve listed his five main offenses.

1. The Mar-a-Lago raid

On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, reportedly searching for classified documents. However, it has become apparent in the days since that this raid was entirely unnecessary and may have been a fishing operation designed to find unrelated “incriminating” evidence related to January 6 or something else. Moreover, not only did Garland admit to personally approving the decision to seek a warrant but it was subsequently approved by a known anti-Trump magistrate judge who previously recused himself from another case involving Trump and Hillary Clinton.

This abuse of power was so egregious that articles of impeachment have already been filed against Garland on this issue alone.

2. His failure to protect Supreme Court justices

Even before the Mar-a-Lago raid, Republicans were calling for Garland’s resignation or impeachment over his shameful lack of response to the assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh by a radical left-wing abortion activist. Garland refused to prosecute the protestors before the assassination attempt, even though their actions are illegal under 18 U.S. Code § 1507. Even after the assassination attempt, Garland chose to do nothing to remove the protesters. In fact, the Department of Justice doubled down on letting the protestors assemble at the homes of Supreme Court justices.

3. Treating parents at school board meetings like terrorists

Last year, Garland authorized the FBI to investigate parents who protested school board meetings over transgender policies and the teaching of racist critical race theory. Garland alleged a “disturbing trend” of teachers being threatened or harassed — which turned out to be completely bogus.

Garland never rescinded the memo siccing the FBI on concerned parents. Later, a whistleblower revealed an internal email showing that Garland had lied to Congress when he claimed the FBI wasn’t using counterterrorism tools to monitor parents.

4. Raiding Project Veritas

Using raids against political opponents is a feature of the Biden/Garland Justice Department. For example, last year, the FBI conducted a pre-dawn raid of the home of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe over the alleged theft of Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley’s diary. Project Veritas never published the diary and had already turned it over to the police. According to O’Keefe’s lawyer, “The Department of Justice’s use of a search warrant to seize a reporter’s notes and work product violates decades of established Supreme Court precedent.”

5. Targeting red states and protecting blue states

When he spoke about the raid on Trump’s home, Garland said that “upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor” and insisted that under his watch, “that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing.”

The evidence proves otherwise. He declined to launch an investigation into COVID-19 nursing home deaths in New York, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, protecting the Democrat governors of those states. At the same time, the Garland-run Department of Justice has threatened states that pass voter integrity laws over bogus allegations of minority voter suppression and has been filing lawsuits against states that pass restrictions on abortion after the overturning of Roe v. Wade — despite their being legally entitled to do so. Garland protects Biden and his allies while targeting Democrats’ enemies whenever possible.