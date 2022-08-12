News & Politics

The Washington Post Deletes Honest Headline about Garland

By Matt Margolis Aug 12, 2022 10:14 AM ET
Every now and then, even the most biased outlets have a moment of honesty. The Washington Post had one this week when they published a story with the headline, “Garland vowed to depoliticize Justice. Then the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago.”

Granted, no one actually believed Garland was going to “depoliticize” the Department of Justice. The Trump administration had done that after cleaning up the Department of Justice that had been run by partisan hacks Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch.

But I digress. Naturally, WaPo’s readers didn’t appreciate the headline implying that Garland had politicized the department, so the tweet was deleted, and the headline was updated to read, “Attorney General Merrick Garland is in the middle of a political firestorm after the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf club and home.”

The left can deny the truth all they want, but Joe Biden and Merrick Garland have brought back the politicization and weaponization of the Department of Justice that was commonplace during the Obama administration.

