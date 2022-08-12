'Now, the Gloves Are Off': Christina Pushaw Resigns as DeSantis' Press Secretary

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s firebrand Press Secretary Christina Pushaw has resigned her position.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Florida under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration,” she said in her resignation letter to James Uthmeier, DeSantis’s chief of staff, and Dawn Hanson, director of administration. “This letter is to officially inform you that I am resigning from my position as Press Secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor, effective August 12, 2022.”

Pushaw has earned notoriety for being hard-hitting against the governor’s critics, particularly on social media, and debunking false narratives in the media, like the misinformation about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill.

“Before Governor DeSantis signed this into law, there was a full-court press from the media trying to smear and demonize proponents of the bill as ‘hateful, bigoted, homophobic,’ and many other false and hurtful epithets,” Pushaw told PJ Media in an exclusive interview last month. “Due to the corporate media narrative, many Americans incorrectly believed that the bill targeted gay parents. Simply reading the text of the legislation would have dispelled this misconception.”

Don’t fret, because Pushaw isn’t going too far. She’ll be joining Ron DeSantis’s reelection campaign to serve as director of Rapid Response.

“Now, the gloves are off,” she said on Twitter.

Congratulations to Christina Pushaw! I’m sure she’s gonna crush it in her new job!