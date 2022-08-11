Mulvaney: Someone ‘Very Close’ to Trump Tipped Off FBI

Trump’s one-time chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says that only a small number of people who were “very close” to Donald Trump could have tipped off the FBI, resulting in the raid that occurred earlier this week.

“This would be someone who was handling things day-to-day, who knew where documents were, so it would be somebody very close…” Mulvaney told CNN. “My guess is there’s probably six or eight people who had that kind of information.”

According to Mulvaney, whoever spoke to the feds was close enough to Trump that he or she not only knew about the existence of a safe at Mar-a-Lago but its location.

”​I didn’t even know there was a safe at Mar-a-Lago, and I was the chief of staff for 15 months,” he said.​ ”I don’t know the people on the inside circle these days, so I can’t give any names of folks who come to mind, but … if you know where the safe is and you know the documents are in 10 boxes in the basement, you’re pretty close to the president​.”

It has been widely reported that the FBI was searching for “classified” documents being stored on the property; however, former Trump aide Kash Patel says the documents in question had long been declassified.

Serious questions have been raised about the appropriateness of the raid and whether the Biden administration abused its power. Not only did the FBI raid the home of a former president, but the DOJ also sought approval from an anti-Trump magistrate judge.

Fueling speculation that the administration knew it was doing something inappropriate is the fact that the White House distanced itself from the raid, claiming that no one, including staffers or Joe Biden, knew about it. Sources in the Justice Department also sought to insulate Attorney General Merrick Garland from the raid; however, on Thursday, he admitted to approving the search warrant.