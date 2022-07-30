Barr Calls for Special Counsel To Investigate Hunter Biden

It appears that the investigation of Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings is being undermined by a lack of resources available at the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office. Without the resources to properly investigate, current and former DOJ officials argue that a special counsel should be appointed.

“If any single one of the dozens of issues had been alleged about the Bush or Trump families, a special counsel would have been appointed immediately,” one official told Margot Cleveland at the Federalist. “[The Delaware office] needs help. There’s no way it can tackle everything it needs to, even if it tried.”

Another person calling on special counsel to be appointed is former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who is calling on Merrick Garland to do so.

“[I]ntervening events, especially recent reports about FBI whistleblowers and the possible reach of the investigation, warrant adding the protections of special counsel status to assure that key decisions are made independently without political ‘favor,’” Barr told The Federalist.

Barr previously didn’t think a special counsel was necessary—but that was under the Trump administration. “I think it’s being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the department, and to this point I have seen no reason to appoint a special counsel, and I have no plan to do so before I leave,” he said back in December 2020. Unfortunately, the Department of Justice of the Biden administration has a conflict of interest. Last week, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) revealed that “highly credible” whistleblowers had come forward to him “alleging a widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information about” Hunter Biden in a letter sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland on July 25.

Related: Whistleblowers Reveal Conspiracy in the DOJ and FBI to Protect Hunter Biden

“The information provided to my office involves concerns about the FBI’s receipt and use of derogatory information relating to Hunter Biden, and the FBI’s false portrayal of acquired evidence as disinformation,” Grassley wrote in the letter. “The volume and consistency of these allegations substantiate their credibility and necessitate this letter.”

It’s clear that the Department of Justice has become as politicized under the Biden administration, just as it was under the Obama administration, and a special counsel is the only way we will get a fair investigation of Hunter Biden.