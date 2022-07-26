White House Refuses to Say What Its Definition of a ‘Recession’ Is

Most people believe we’re already in a recession, and it is widely expected that we’ll learn this week that the U.S. economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter — meaning we’ve officially entered a recession.

Except the Biden administration plans to keep the United States out of recession by simply redefining what a recession is.

The White House has gotten a lot of flak for this, and on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if the White House could provide a definition for recession.

She refused.

“What is exactly White House’s definition of a recession?” a reporter asked.

“Again, we don’t — we don’t — not going to define it from here. I’m just going to leave it to the NBER [National Bureau of Economic Research], as we have stated and how they define recession.”