Why Can’t the Left ‘Coexist’ With Us Anymore?

Do you remember when the big thing that leftists used to do to virtue signal their tolerance was to put those “Coexist” bumper stickers on their cars?

Boy, wouldn’t it be nice if leftists still felt that way?

For all their self-righteous virtue-signaling about tolerance and diversity, they have no desire or respect for diversity of thought. Liberals are more likely to unfriend you over politics, both on social media and in real life, and they are increasingly embracing government and big-tech censorship.

“Democrats and Democratic-leaners have increased their support of government censorship from 40% to 65% and their support of tech companies censoring online content from 60% to 76%,” the Washington Examiner reported earlier this year. “Over the same time, Republican and GOP-leaning adults have soured on both, dropping from 37% support for government censorship and 48% support for Big Tech censorship to 28% and 37%, respectively.”

Sadly, their antipathy for anyone who disagrees with them goes far beyond just wanting to censor opposing views. Earlier this year, a man attempted to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh over the pending release of the Dobbs abortion ruling. This came after Merrick Garland refused to enforce the law banning protesters from assembling at the homes of Supreme Court justices. Those protests have continued, and it’s hard to say whether or not Merrick Garland and other leftists aren’t hoping for a conservative justice to get assassinated.

There was once a time when we could be passionate about politics without hating people or wanting to kill them for the sole crime of disagreeing with us. The fact is, these incidents weren’t just random aberrations. They’re the result of increasingly intolerant political leftists who are so convinced of their moral superiority that they are willing to use violence to make their point. To them, everyone who disagrees with them is a fascist or a bigot, and debating issues on merit is beneath them. As such, the left has been conditioned to believe that anyone who doesn’t believe what they believe is evil—less than human—and violence against them is okay.

Leftist political leaders even send this message. Senator Chuck Schumer used violent rhetoric against conservative justices in order to pressure them to rule the “correct” way. “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” he said in 2020. There’s no doubt that Schumer meant what he said and that the crowd agreed with him. They weren’t appalled; they cheered.

Considering how Democrats have done nothing but condone political violence against conservatives, it’s hardly surprising that Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor of New York, was attacked Thursday night in an apparent assassination attempt. The attack took place mere hours after Zeldin’s opponent, Gov. Kathy Hochul, directed her supporters to his campaign event.

You sent your supporters after him. And they came. https://t.co/hoTKsqcPxe pic.twitter.com/K7Z1VptMTk — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 22, 2022

What other purpose did Hochul have for directing her supporters to Zeldin’s campaign event if she didn’t want them to cause trouble?

“Governor, you seemed to suggest there should have been vigilante violence by inaccurately describing that campaign event as filled with ‘far-right extremists,’” journalist Andy Ngo tweeted. “That is the same language and dog whistle used by Antifa militants to urge comrades to injure or kill targets.”

In recent weeks, we’ve now had an attempted assassination of a Supreme Court justice and a gubernatorial candidate. Back in June 2017, a Bernie Sanders supporter tried to assassinate multiple Republican members of Congress. Leftists are being taught that Republicans are so evil that it’s okay to kill them. If leftists can’t learn how to coexist with everyone else, political assassinations are likely to become common in America.