A Majority of Americans Support Banning TikTok From App Stores

TikTok has never been far from controversy, and we’ve recently learned that private user data is being shared with TikTok’s parent company in China.

In 2020, President Trump wanted to ban TikTok over national concerns about the Chinese-owned app. “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump said. Joe Biden, however, took a different approach, reversing the Trump ban and then actively embracing the controversial app by recruiting TikTok influencers to help his COVID-19 vaccination push.

Related: Chinese-owned TikTok Throws Christian Satire Site Babylon Bee Down the Memory Hole

It turns out that a majority of Americans side with Trump on this issue. According to a new poll from Trafalgar Group, 58.6% of voters support efforts to remove TikTok from app stores, while only 17.8% oppose such a move. Another 23.6% say they are not sure.

“TikTok not only presents a grave national security threat to the United States, but research is also finding it is highly addictive and dangerous for young people. In addition, TikTok is run by ByteDance—a company with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party,” said Mark Meckler, former CEO of Parler and President of Convention of States Action. “A majority of voters agree that TikTok’s digital warfare against the United States must be stopped and expect Washington, D.C.—which has the ability to do something about this right now—to take action now to protect our nation, rather than pandering [to] Chinese influence.”

The poll found that while a majority of Independents (56.9%) and Republicans (76.8%) support removing TikTok from app stores, Democrats are divided on the issue. Only 39.2% of Democrats support removing TikTok, while 25.1% oppose it. I guess it’s encouraging that at least that’s a plurality.