Biden’s ‘You Ain’t a Woman’ Moment

On Friday, Joe Biden, in an effort to appease the pro-abortion fanatics that control his party, signed an executive order that supposedly will protect access to abortion.

After signing the EO, Biden made some rather presumptuous remarks. According to him, the Supreme Court and those evil Republicans underestimated the “power of American women.” Biden also predicted that women will turn out in “record numbers” for the midterm elections coming in November to “reclaim the rights” taken from them.

Biden used the moment to inform his base that he needs “two additional pro-choice senators and a pro-choice House to codify Roe as federal law.”

“Your vote can make that a reality,” Biden insisted. “I know it’s frustrating, and it made a lot of people very angry, but the truth is — and it’s not just me saying it, it’s what the court said, when you read the decision — the court had made clear it will not protect the rights of women. Period.”

Then Biden said that “the women of America can determine the outcome of this issue.”

“I don’t think the court, or for that matter, the Republicans who for decades have pushed the extreme agenda, have a clue about the power of American women,” he said. “But they’re about to find out. In my view, it is my hope, and strong belief, that women will, in fact, turn out in record numbers to reclaim the rights that have been taken from them by the court.”

Does Biden believe all women think alike on the issue of abortion?

As an aside, let’s not forget how transphobic his comments were, because he ignored all those men who can get pregnant. At any rate, it’s obvious that Biden thinks women are a homogenous pro-abortion voting bloc. Not only is that insulting, but it’s wrong. By suggesting it, he dismisses the voices of the countless women—particularly young women—leading the pro-life movement.

But this is how Biden thinks: women are automatically pro-abortion. If they’re not, then they aren’t really women—just as during the 2020 campaign, during his infamous appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show with Charlamagne tha God, Biden claimed that black people must vote Democrat or else they “ain’t black.”

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions,” Charlamagne said to Biden at the end of his interview.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

It was a telling moment, proving that Biden, like many on the left, doesn’t see voters as individuals capable of unique thought but as homogenous voting blocs. According to the left, blacks aren’t really black if they don’t vote Democrat, and women aren’t women unless they’re pro-abortion.

Whatever. We already know that the abortion issue won’t save the Democrats in November.