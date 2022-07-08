Biden Will Sign Meaningless Executive Orders on Abortion After Massive Pressure by Democrats

Joe Biden wants and needs to satisfy his rabid, ravenous base of pro-abortion fanatics by expanding access to the procedure and allowing more women to kill their unborn babies. Unfortunately for him, there’s a little thing called the Constitution of the United States that’s standing in his way.

Try explaining that to the faces contorted with rage marching in the streets demanding Biden do something about abortion.

The entire radical left of the Democratic Party has become unhinged. They have suggested all kinds of ludicrous alternatives, like building abortion clinics on federal lands or allowing a “carveout” for the filibuster to force a vote on making abortion legal nationwide.

An abortion clinic on a military base, for example, would still leave doctors, women, and anyone who assists in an abortion open to criminal charges in states that outlaw abortion. As for a filibuster carveout, there aren’t even 50 Democratic votes in the Senate for a law that would legalize abortion nationwide.

But Biden has some tricks up his sleeve, many of which would end up being challenged in court.

Fox News

Biden is expected to instruct the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back against any state efforts to limit a woman’s ability to go across state lines for a legal abortion or to get federally approved abortion medication, according to the AP report. In a further attempt to protect women seeking an abortion, Biden’s executive order will also direct agencies to work to educate medical providers and insurers about how and when they are required to share privileged patient information with authorities. He will also ask the Federal Trade Commission to take steps to protect the privacy of those seeking information about reproductive care online.

Indeed, trying to keep women from traveling for any reason is unconstitutional. But states could use laws already in place to restrict out-of-state abortions instead of passing bans that would likely be challenged in federal court. These could include charges such as conspiracy to commit murder.

As far as making abortion pills illegal, that pesky Constitution gets in the way again. The federal government is charged with regulating interstate commerce, and besides, any drug approved by the FDA can be legally sent through the U.S. mail.

If extremist governors try to block a woman from traveling from a state that prohibits her from seeking the medical help she needs to a state that provides that care, we will act to protect her bedrock rights. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 7, 2022

Biden and the Democrats are still trying to use the rage of women on the abortion issue as a gimmick to get out the vote.

Biden also said Wednesday that the filibuster should not stand in the way of codifying Roe. “But right now, we don’t have the votes to change the filibuster. That means we need to elect more Democratic senators and reelect our House majority in November to get this bill to my desk.” On Tuesday, he tweeted, “Personal freedoms are on the ballot” this November but until then his administration will “do everything within our power to ensure that women have access to the medication they need and that they will have the freedom to travel to seek the care they need.”

About a quarter of voters believe abortion is a very important issue. The Democrats’ problem is that about half of those voters are pro-life. In other words, abortion as a major election issue is a wash. And Democrats — like Biden — who persist in advancing the fantasy that a pro-abortion majority will sweep the Democrats to victory are whistling past the graveyard.