Joe Biden and Merrick Garland Have Put the Supreme Court at Risk Forever

The leak of the draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has forever changed the Supreme Court.

It was, at its core, a tremendous assault on the longstanding confidentiality of the court. Chief Justice John Roberts called it a “singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.”

Justice Clarence Thomas said the court would never be the same because of the leak. “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder. It’s like kind of an infidelity that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it.”

But the leak did even more damage than just to the institution of the court. After the draft was leaked, the pro-abortion left predictably went nuts, making outlandish claims about what might happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned and beginning a pressure campaign on the conservative justices to persuade them to change their votes. Protesters assembled outside their homes.

This is expressly illegal under 18 U.S. Code § 1507, yet the White House refused to condemn the protests, and Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to prosecute them. Nothing changed even after a radical left-wing abortion activist attempted to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh — Garland declined to remove the protestors, and the Department of Justice doubled down on letting the protestors assemble at the homes of Supreme Court justices.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office are committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of all Americans to express their views peacefully during demonstrations that take place on a regular basis in the nation’s capital, including at the Supreme Court,” the DOJ said in a statement.

Even now, after the final Dobbs ruling has been issued, the protests haven’t stopped, and it’s pretty clear that the lives of justices are still in danger, and the Biden administration is doing nothing about it. Because of this, Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley is asking state governors to do what the Biden administration won’t and stop the protests outside justices’ homes. Curley sent letters to officials in Maryland and Virginia imploring them to enforce local and state laws that “prohibit picketing outside of the homes of Supreme Court Justices.”

“For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have picketed Justices’ homes in Virginia,” Curley wrote to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “This is exactly the kind of conduct that Virginia law prohibits.” She sent similar letters to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and county officials in both states. Both governors are Republicans, and I suspect they’ll step up and do the right thing, but it should never have been necessary in the first place. And it’s arguably too late because members of the radical left have learned that they can get away with anything if their team is in charge and feel empowered by the Biden administration’s refusal to hold these protesters accountable.

Now left-wing comedian Samantha Bee is calling on protesters to harass conservative justices in public. “Conservatives will not rest until they have come for all of our rights. Everything we have fought for could be lost unless we take it back,” she said. “It’s not just about voting in November, it’s about doing everything in our power to protect and help vulnerable people access abortion across state lines. And we have to raise hell! In our cities, in Washington, in every restaurant Justice Alito eats at for the rest of his life. Because if Republicans have made our lives hell, it’s time to return the favor.”

Because of Biden and Garland, we now live in a country where celebrities are actively promoting the harassment of justices in public. Unless the Biden administration nips this in the bud, the situation will only get worse, and I dare say that assassinations of Supreme Court justices may become commonplace.