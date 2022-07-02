Pediatrician Pushing COVID Vax for Kids Under 5 Booted From Florida Board

A pediatrician who pushed parents to get children under five vaccinated against COVID-19 has been “unceremoniously removed” from the Florida Healthy Kids Board, according to a report from Business Insider.

“On the same day that we began administering COVID-19 vaccine to infants and children under 5, I was removed from the Florida Healthy Kids Board for advocating for equitable access for the underserved and for pediatricians,” Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works within the University of Miami Health System, tweeted earlier this week. “Disappointing.”

Florida is the only state in the union that has not ordered child doses of the COVID vaccine from the government in bulk. Instead, the Florida Department of Health says it will leave the decision to order the vaccines to individual doctors.

“Quite frankly, we’re just trying to advocate for things, for equitable access to the vaccine,” Gwynn told the Miami Herald. “I’m not a politician, I’m a pediatrician. And there’s no other reason for me to do what I do other than to improve the health of children in our state.”

But Florida Gov. DeSantis has made it clear that vaccinating young children isn’t appropriate.

“There is not going to be any state program that are going to be trying to get COVID jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said last month.

The data supports DeSantis on this issue.

We’ve known for some time now that school-aged children have a COVID recovery rate of 99.997% — which is better than their mortality risk from the seasonal flu. And we know that unvaccinated children are safer from COVID than vaccinated adults of any age. Meanwhile, studies have shown that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are more likely to cause myocarditis in young men than natural infection from COVID.

Earlier this year, health officials in Sweden decided against recommending COVID vaccines for kids aged 5-12, arguing that the benefits don’t outweigh the risks.

Even UNICEF admits that “The available evidence indicates the direct impact of COVID-19 on child, adolescent and youth mortality to be limited.” In short, there is no justification for mass vaccination of children against COVID.