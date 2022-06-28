Susan Collins Is Lying About Being Lied To

In the wake of the release of the Dobbs ruling, we’ve been treated to an endless stream of lies from the left. Some still appear to be under the impression that abortion has been outlawed in the country. Others want you to believe that women are now second-class citizens, that the Supreme Court is now “illegitimate,” or that Trump nominees on the court “lied” to Senators because they “promised” to uphold precedent.

Sen. Susan Collins, the RINO from Maine, has been the loudest voice on that last point. According to her, the Dobbs v. Jackson decision was “inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon.”

Mike Davis, head of the Article III Project, says that’s hogwash.

“These liberal politicians, whether it’s Chuck Schumer in 2020 going to the Supreme Court and threatening Justice Gorsuch and Kavanaugh by name if they did not rule his way on an abortion case, or liberal Republican Susan Collins of Maine falsely accusing them of essentially lying and vote trading, I think these politicians in Washington, D.C. need to cool it. They need to cool their rhetoric,” Davis told Fox News.

How does he know? Well, Davis has firsthand knowledge.

“I led Justice Gorsuch’s outside effort as his former law clerk for his confirmation, I was the staff leader in the Senate for Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation, I worked on the Chief Justice and Justice Alito’s confirmation in the Bush 43 White House, and I worked on Justice Barrett’s confirmation through the Article III Project, a group that I run,” Davis explained. “They follow the judicial canons, and when they talk about precedent, their job is to follow precedent. That includes evaluating precedent under the law of precedent to determine whether the precedent is still good.”

Davis says that Collins claiming that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh lied to her “shows that she did not do her homework and she has a fundamental misunderstanding of the law of precedent.”

“Think about it this way,” he continued. “If you were a party before the Supreme Court, how would you feel if you got there, if you were this coach and you got there and you found out that the law did not matter, the facts did not matter, because Supreme Court justices … traded their vote on your case for a senator’s confirmation vote in backroom deal years prior. We are not a third world banana republic. So, Susan Collins needs to cool her rhetoric.”