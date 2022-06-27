WATCH: Pelosi 'Pushes' Young Daughter of Rep. Mayra Flores During Photo-Op

On Sunday, Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing one of her young daughters during a photo-op for her swearing-in ceremony last week.

Flores won the special election to fill the vacancy left by former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela in the longtime blue district. Flores is the first Mexican-born representative in Congress.

Pelosi was waving to someone as she became aware of Flores’ daughter, who was standing close to her—presumably in an effort to stay in the frame of cameras photographing them. Pelosi looked down at the child and appeared to look disgusted before surreptitiously using her elbow to push the little girl away from her.

Rep. Flores responded to the incident after the video was shared on social media.

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen,” Rep. Flores said on Twitter. “No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”