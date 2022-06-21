Biden White House Counsel Jumps Ship

The Biden White House has been plagued by a seemingly endless string of high-profile departures. While it’s typical for there to be turnover in an administration, we typically see large swaths of people leave after the midterms or after the completion of one term. The Biden administration, however, seems to be full of people who see that things are just going to get worse and are jumping ship.

The latest high-profile departure is White House counsel Dana Remus, who has been Biden’s top attorney since he took office and previously served as general counsel for his presidential campaign and served in Obama’s White House.

Remus’ departure was met with the stereotypical flowery statement from Biden. “I am immensely grateful for the service of Dana Remus, who has been an invaluable member of my senior staff for the past 3 years and helped reinstate a culture of adherence to the rule of law. I wish her the best as she moves forward,” Biden said in a statement.

Deputy White House Counsel Stuart Delery will replace Remus, reports NPR, “as part of a small White House staff shuffle as the country enters the final five months before the congressional midterm elections.”

The White House also announced that former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will become Senior Advisor for Public Engagement, and current director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Chavez Rodriguez will be promoted to senior advisor.