Looks Like Joe Biden Needs to Go Back to Using Training Wheels

Joe Biden is taking some chill time away from his duties as president this weekend — because he’s been so hard at work fixing inflation and the border crisis — and went for a casual bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Saturday morning.

And it didn’t turn out so well.

After stopping in response to some cheers from the few people in the country who still like him, Joe managed to tumble off his bike faster than his approval ratings have tanked.

“I’m good,” Biden reported told onlookers who saw his pathetic tumble. If only the country could say the same.

I suspect the White House will issue a statement blaming the pavement for coming up at him shortly, and an executive order on bike control will come down the pipeline in the coming week.