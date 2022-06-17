Joe Biden Busted for His Latest Inflation Whopper

The U.S. annual inflation rate hit 8.6% in May, and Joe Biden is desperately trying to convince Americans it’s not his fault. Because blaming others for inflation hasn’t worked, the Biden White House is trying yet another new strategy: claiming that inflation is bad (and even worse) everywhere else.

This week, Biden claimed that the United States is actually doing better than other countries that are also experiencing inflation.

“We’re in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation,” Biden claimed. “If it’s my fault, why is it the case in every other major industrial country in the world that inflation is higher? You ask yourself that? I’m not being a wise guy.”

There’s just one teeny, tiny, minuscule problem: he’s lying.

According to data compiled by Fox Business, the inflation rate in Germany is at 7.9%, France at 5.2%, Japan at 2.5%, India at 7.04%, Canada and Italy at 6.8%, and Saudi Arabia at 2.2%. All of those numbers are better than the United States’ 8.6%—and I sincerely hope Joe Biden and White House economists know this.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy called out Biden for his lie in a tense exchange with Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Why is the president saying that inflation is worse everywhere but here?” Doocy asked.

“First of all, inflation is a global challenge as you have said, It is caused by, clearly, the pandemic — this was the generation pandemic that we are coming out of. And also, most recently, the war that Putin started in Ukraine that has caused inflation as we look at food and as we look at gas prices,” Jean-Pierre said. “So if you look at globally other countries, and if you look at where we are economically, when you think about the Group of Seven — the G7 — we are in a much stronger place than we are economically than the rest.”

But Doocy had the facts and directly challenged Jean-Pierre on the lie. “He says the inflation is worse everywhere but here. That’s not true. The U.S. has worse inflation than Germany, France, Japan, Canada, India, Italy, Saudi Arabia. So why is he saying that?”

And she had no good answer.

“I think what we are saying is that when you talk about inflation, it is a global thing,” she tried to explain. “And it is not just about the United States. This is something that everyone is feeling because of coming out of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, because of the war that Russia has started in Ukraine.”

I guess when your lie is so easily refuted by the facts, you revert back to the blame game.