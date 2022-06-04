WATCH: DeSantis Slams Biden for ‘Trying to Make Excuses’ for His Lousy Presidency

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Joe Biden during his speech at the signing of Florida’s Freedom First Budget, accusing him of trying to “make excuses” for his terrible approval ratings, which hit a new low this week.

“I see this news report where Biden is so frustrated that his approval ratings are in the toilet. He can’t understand, he’s lashing out at his staff, he’s blaming other people, he’s blaming the media, even though he gets the most sycophantic media coverage that any president has ever gotten, compared to how they treated Trump to how they treat Biden. It’s night and day.”

Related: Biden: The Economy Isn’t Bad, You Just Can’t See How Good It Is

Biden has reportedly complained that White House aides were not doing enough to confront the problem of inflation.

“He’s trying to make excuses,” DeSantis continued, “and I’m just thinking to myself, ‘What has he done since he came into office?’ He immediately waged war against American energy production. You see record gas prices in the United States — well, that’s a big reason why, because of his policies. You look at what they did in terms of fiscal and monetary, printing and borrowing trillions and trillions of dollars. What’d you get for that? The most sustained inflation this country has seen in over 40 years.”