How Stupid Is Whoopi Goldberg, Really?

That’s not a rhetorical question, by the way.

Seriously, it’s hard not to wonder how it’s possible that Whoopi Goldberg fancies herself to be an authoritative voice on current events. Quite frankly, I can’t understand how that happened. She says a lot of dumb things. Like on Monday, she went into hysterics about the archbishop of San Francisco banning Nancy Pelosi from Holy Communion in his diocese over her pro-abortion views.

“The archbishop of San Francisco is calling for speaker Nancy Pelosi to be denied receiving Communion because of her pro-choice stance,” Goldberg noted. “This is not your job, dude. That is not up to you to make that decision,” she claimed.

Whoopi: "The archbishop of San Francisco is calling for speaker Nancy Pelosi to be denied receiving Communion because of her pro-choice stance … this is not your job, dude. That is not up to you to make that decision." pic.twitter.com/TCSe0t6XLY — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 23, 2022

Actually, it kind of is his job, Whoopi. Last I checked, the church’s job isn’t to give cover to self-professing Catholic Democrats with radical views on abortion.

Goldberg probably thought she had a point when she said that Communion is for sinners. Call me crazy, but does Pelosi think abortion is a sin, or a sacred right? Pelosi doesn’t view abortion as a necessary evil or something that should be rare. She’s bought and paid for by the abortion lobby. She doesn’t feel sorrow or remorse for her abortion views. That’s why Archbishop Cordileone has called for her to be denied receiving Communion.

If Pelosi wanted forgiveness for her sins, Whoopi would have had a point.