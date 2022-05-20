Republicans Introduce ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ and Democrats Will Hate It

On Thursday, Republicans introduced legislation dubbed a “Women’s Bill of Rights” that Democrats won’t like at all.

Why not? Democrats claim to be advocates of women’s rights and gender equality, so why wouldn’t they support a “Women’s Bill of Rights”?

Because the legislation proposed would enshrine into law protections for biological females—without including men who “identify” as women.

“I am proud to introduce the Women’s Bill of Rights to affirm the importance of acknowledging women and their unique and distinguishing characteristics and contributions to our nation,” Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz) told Fox News Digital Thursday. “As the Left continues to erase women, we must fight for women and their place in our society. Whether it’s keeping the word ‘mother’ in written law or ensuring women’s domestic violence shelters do not have to accept biological men, we must stand up for women.”

According to the bill, a Women’s Bill of Rights is necessary to “reaffirm legal protections afforded to women under Federal law” because of the biological differences between males and females, such as that only females can “get pregnant, give birth, breastfeed children.” In contrast, males are typically larger and have more muscle mass and strength.

“The modern Democrat party has put the Left’s woke agenda before the rights of women,” RSC chairman Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) told Fox News Digital. “These days, Democrats refuse to even admit women exist or recognize them as unique beings, with unique abilities.”

“While radical liberals strip away the progress and protections that generations of women fought to achieve, Republicans must fight back and acknowledge these basic biological truths. As the father of three daughters, I’m proud to co-lead this resolution reaffirming the legal protections afforded to them under federal law,” Banks added.

The legislation likely has no chance of getting a vote until Republicans win back control of the House and Senate and would probably not be signed by Joe Biden. Nevertheless, this must remain a priority for the GOP when they have a majority in Congress and the White House.