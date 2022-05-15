The Trans Movement Has Gone Too Far, and It’s Starting to Backfire on Them

Radical leftist gender theory has spread rapidly like a cancer upon society in recent years. And while many have caved to the woke mob in promoting such absurdities as the notion that men can become women, women can become men, or that there are more than two genders, an increasing number of Americans believe that the country has gone too far with the acceptance of trans identities, according to a poll from NBC News.

“Thirty-three percent of Americans say society has gone too far in accepting transgender identities, while 35% say the country has not gone far enough to end discrimination against transgender people,” reports Fox News. “Another 25% say that the country has reached a reasonable balance in how it deals with transgender people, according to the results of an NBC News poll released Sunday.”

While the poll still shows that a plurality of people think the country hasn’t gone far enough, the two-point difference is within the margin of error and indicates that the number of people who think the acceptance of transgender identities has gone too far has skyrocketed. In its August 2021 survey, only 26% of Americans said the country had gone too far in accepting transgender identities, while 38% said the country hadn’t gone far enough.

This comes on top of another poll indicating that most Americans do not support transgender surgeries or puberty blockers for minors.

According to a poll released last week by the American Principles Project Foundation, 56% of those surveyed said they would support a ban on puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transition surgeries for minors. In comparison, 34% said they would not. The survey also found that 63% of Americans agreed that children are too young to make decisions about gender identity transition surgery.

It seems that the transgender movement has pushed too hard in its quest to demand acceptance of its nonsensical ideas, and it’s starting to backfire on them. Unlike gay marriage, where opponents were told to simply live and let live, those who adamantly oppose the transgender movement (be it on scientific or religious grounds or whatever) have been pressured to validate transgender delusions by being told to use an individual’s “preferred pronouns” or by recognizing them by their “gender identity.” It’s never been about just letting people do what makes them happy. The goal has always been forced “acceptance.”

On top of that, the privacy of women and girls has been violated as well, as these boys get to use the same bathrooms and locker rooms. Last summer, a Los Angeles spa made headlines after a man walked into a women’s changing area, exposing himself to the women and young girls inside. But the man said he identified as a woman, and California law protects this behavior. The spa defended the man’s right to act as he did, and the liberal media similarly took his side. The man turned out to be a serial sex offender.

These are real-life consequences of the transgender movement’s bullying, and it seems more Americans are waking up to the fact that the trans movement is toxic and harmful. I only hope more people speak up quickly before it’s too late.