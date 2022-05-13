The Biden Admin Can’t Stop Lying About COVID Vaccines

On Thursday afternoon, the official White House Twitter account claimed that when Biden took office, there wasn’t a COVID vaccine available yet.

“When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available,” the tweet said.

In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President's term ever recorded.

When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available.

This tweet came from the same White House that claims that it wants to fight disinformation. Yet, there it was, plain as day, a tweet that was 100% false (even if you include the grossly misleading claim that the Biden economy has created 8.3 million jobs) and easily proven so. Especially since Joe Biden received his first dose on live television in December 2020, and had his dose before taking office. So, it’s a pretty big mistake to claim that there was no vaccine before he took office when he (and I suspect many in his administration) had already received it.

Many people were shocked at the brazenly false claim, but I’m not. The Biden administration has been lying about the COVID vaccines from the earliest days of the administration.

Biden made the same claim during a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper within a month of taking office. “It’s one thing about the vaccine — which we didn’t have when we came into office – but a vaccinator, how do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm? You need the needle, you need the mechanisms to be able to get it in,” Biden said.

Many dismissed the claim as a gaffe because he had previously acknowledged during the town hall that 50 million doses were available when he took office. In hindsight, I think Biden admitting that there had been any doses available when he took office was the true gaffe. Why? Because the entire Biden administration has spent the past year and a half lying about the COVID vaccines.

The same week Biden told Anderson Cooper there was no vaccine when he took office, he also claimed that President Trump “failed to order enough” COVID-19 vaccines.

This is completely false. The Trump administration ordered at least 400 million vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna—enough vaccines to innoculate 77% of the United States population eligible to receive a shot—before Biden even took office. For context, just over 66% of the population has had at least their full initial dosage, according to Our World in Data.

But the lies never stopped. The Biden administration has not only lied about when the vaccines were first available and whether the Trump administration had ordered enough, they also lied about inheriting a vaccine distribution plan.

Days after taking office, Joe Biden claimed that the vaccine distribution plan left by the Trump administration was “in worse shape than we anticipated or expected.”

Apparently, when the White House decided to lie about this, they weren’t all on the same page about what the lie should be, because a few weeks later, Kamala Harris claimed there was no vaccination distribution plan at all.

“There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out. And so in many ways, we are starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year,” Kamala Harris told Axios.

Both Biden and Harris were lying. Not only did the Biden administration inherit a vaccination distribution plan from the Trump administration, they actually used the same vaccine distribution model developed by Operation Warp Speed under President Trump.

“It’s more or less the plan that we put together frankly that’s happening and maybe there are improvements and that’s really great, some acceleration. But clearly, we didn’t go from no plan to a plan, and from no vaccine to a vaccine,” Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the former head of Operation Warp Speed, told Fox Business.

Even Dr. Fauci dismissed the claim that the Biden administration had to start from scratch. “We’re certainly not starting from scratch,” he said. “We’re coming in with fresh ideas, but also some ideas that were not bad ideas with the previous administration.”

The lies of the Biden administration on the COVID vaccines are shameful, and have been going on from the very beginning. It’s not shocking at all that they thought they could get away with trying to rewrite history again