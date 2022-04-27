No, We Can’t Trust AG Garland Not to Interfere With the Hunter Biden Investigation

Hunter Biden may be under investigation by the Joe Biden administration, but have no fear: Attorney General Merrick Garland promised there would “not be interference of any political or improper kind.”

Garland, the hackiest of political hacks serving in the Biden administration, made the promise on Tuesday when he appeared at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) questioned the controversial attorney general about the investigation and asked whether he’d been briefed on it. Garland’s response was evasive. Instead of answering the question, he pointed out that the investigation was being run by David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Wilmington, Del. and a Trump appointee.

“I’m aware of that, but he reports to you,” Hagerty said.

“He is supervising the investigation and I’m not at liberty to talk about internal Justice Department deliberations, but he is in charge of that investigation,” Garland replied. “There will not be interference of any political or improper kind.”

Gee, a little defensive there, Garland, aren’t you?

Garland also denied that Joe Biden ever spoke to him regarding the investigation or insisted on Hunter’s innocence. Garland emphasized that the American people can trust the investigation is legitimate because a Trump appointee is conducting it.

That might help, but then Garland added, “And because you have me as the attorney general, who is committed to the independence of the Justice Department from any influence from the White House in criminal matters.”

Oh, we’re supposed to trust the independence of the Justice Department because Garland is in charge?

We’re supposed to trust the same guy who directed the FBI and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to “investigate” concerned parents at school board meetings and treat them as domestic terrorists? I don’t think so.

We’re supposed to trust the same guy who allowed disgraced FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to win back his full pension? Not a chance.

We’re supposed to trust the same guy who allowed Donald Trump’s tax records to be released to Congress despite Congress having no legitimate claim to access them? Hell no!

We’re supposed to trust the same guy who threatened states that pass voter integrity laws over bogus allegations of minority voter suppression? He can’t be serious.

We’re supposed to trust the same guy who declined to launch an investigation into COVID-19 nursing home deaths in New York, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, protecting the Democrat governors of those states? Absolutely not.

And let’s not forget that under Garland, the FBI also conducted searches of Project Veritas over the alleged theft of Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley’s diary.

In other words, Merrick Garland is the last person who can be trusted to be independent. And let’s not pretend that just because a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney is running the investigation into Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings, the Department of Justice can’t interfere.

The Obama administration infamously obstructed dozens of investigations by inspectors general, whose inquiries are supposed to be as independent as you can get. The obstruction was so egregious that in August 2014, 47 of 73 inspectors general wrote an open letter to Congress informing them that the Obama administration was obstructing their investigations. Obama’s attorney general Eric Holder also lied to Congress about Fast and Furious and refused to provide documents for their investigation, prompting a historic contempt vote.

Garland has repeatedly proven that he’s cut from the same cloth as Eric Holder. Like Holder was for Obama, Garland is Biden’s wingman, and you can count on him to do something to protect Hunter Biden from facing justice.