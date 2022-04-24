Are Barack and Michelle Obama Losing Their Cachet?

There was once a time when Barack Obama could blow his nose and elicit cheers from his adoring fans. Heck, even Michelle Obama is adored by leftists whose sad, pathetic lives require them to look up to someone who wouldn’t be famous if not for her husband and whose one major initiative during her time in the White House was a widely mocked failure.

Since leaving the White House, the Obamas have scored more than their fair share of lucrative deals, including a $65 million deal for both their memoirs. Does it matter that Obama was a horrible president? Apparently not.

The Obama name has carried so much prestige that they have won an Oscar, and both are Grammy winners. “For what?” you ask. I assure you that it doesn’t matter. They didn’t earn their achievements any more than Hunter Biden created true works of art worth up to half a million dollars. Everyone seemed to want to kiss the behinds of these two liberal icons, and it seemed for a while they could defecate on a blank sheet of paper, and the world would fawn over their priceless art.

Perhaps someone should hook them up with Hunter Biden’s art dealer?

Or, maybe not. Because things appear to have changed from the days when Barack Obama could blow mucus from his nose and be treated like a rock star for doing so. While I’m sure Obama still has some cultish fans who would probably roll around in the Obamas’ garbage and brag about it to their friends, there have nevertheless been some signs recently that the Obamas have lost some of their cachet.

Last week, we learned that Spotify decided not to renew its deal with Barack and Michelle’s Higher Ground Productions. The deal inked back in 2019 was worth a ridiculous $25 million. Even more ridiculous than the absurd amount of money they got was how little the Obamas felt they actually had to do as a result. A Michelle Obama podcast consisted of a whopping nine episodes, and there was an eight-episode “conversation” between Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen that sounds about as interesting as nails on a chalkboard (am I dating myself with that reference?). Apparently, Spotify felt it wasn’t worth sacrificing millions of more dollars at the Altar of Obama—who can blame them?

The Obamas also have a deal with Netflix. And soon after Netflix released all five episodes of the Barack Obama-hosted nature documentary series, Our Great National Parks, Netflix’s stock tanked a whopping 25% due to the platform’s bleeding 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. While it wouldn’t be fair to blame the Obamas for this, one thing is for sure: the Obamas clearly did little to boost Netflix despite their high price tag. In 2019, Higher Ground Productions released another documentary called American Factory on Netflix, which you probably didn’t watch. Then, in 2020, Michelle Obama’s documentary Becoming was released, and, believe it or not, it was panned by many critics. Imagine the Illuminati daring to be critical of anything remotely connected to the Obamas!

But perhaps here’s the real evidence that the Obamas only think they’re hot when they’re not. As my PJM colleague, Kevin Downey Jr., recently pointed out, “Since 2014, Obama has endorsed 786 candidates and 337 have lost. Compare that to Trump’s score of 137 endorsements with only three losses.”

The Obama star sure seems to be fading. It’s debatable whether Obama ever really had the Midas Touch, but, lately, it sure seems that everything he touches is turning to s—t, not gold.