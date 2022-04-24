Libs Spending the Weekend Licking Their Wounds While the Good Guys Rejoice

While patriotic Americans are going to church, sparking up the bar-b-que, or having a cigar and a bourbon while watching the eliminated Red Wings lame-duck their way through their final games (ahem), liberal “men” are crying off last night’s mascara as their pansexual “partners” read aloud the latest headlines from the American Revolution 2.0.

Note to readers: Despite my Catholic upbringing, I have abandoned my “turn the other cheek” approach to my enemies, the libs. I revel in their tears, I laugh when they get fired, and I toast when they get kicked in their non-binary crotches. If this approach offends you, I kindly recommend this not be your preferred Sunday read.

Headline 1 — “Spotify Cans Mr. and Mrs. Obama”

Barack and Michelle Obama have been kicked to the curb by Spotify. This means that no one was listening to America’s first Affirmative Action president and his partner in crime as they tried to crank out podcasts. Joe Rogan, however, is rock solid and will continue his show.

Spotify customers aren’t the only people not listening to Obama. Since 2014, Obama has endorsed 786 candidates and 337 have lost. Compare that to Trump’s score of 137 endorsements with only three losses.

The writing is on the wall for the Obamas: go to one of your four homes and shush in solitude. No one cares what you have to say.

Headline 2 — “CNN+: The Premature Ejaculator of News Apps”

Lasting as long as Jeff Toobin on a Zoom call, CNN + is finished in record time.

Despite bringing the big guns small arms like Chris Wallace, CNN+ will have lasted a month and a day. Execs at CNN somehow thought they could get people to pay a streaming fee for a news outlet that no one watches for free. The pedo-hiring network’s ratings are down 80% in 2022. CNN attempting a streaming subscriber service is like charging an absentee dad to visit his kid — if he won’t show up for free, he sure won’t pay to do it.

Headline 3 — Go Woke, Go Broke: Netflix and Disney Stock Circling the Toilet Bowl

Thanks to the woke brigade at Netflix, their stock is down 36.61% in five days. No duh. That’s what happens when you attempt to “entertain” the masses with a Netflix series such as He’s Expecting.

Netflix.. He's expecting.. Hmmmm sure he is 🙄🙄

What a crock of shite! pic.twitter.com/EO6imIN8bD — ˜”*°•.˜”*°• NooNoo •°*”˜.•°*”˜ (@LadyNoo22) April 20, 2022

Airing this series is akin to serving Shirley Temples to an Irish dart league. You’re gonna clear the room. I’ll wager that He’s Expecting bombs like the Enola Gay. Let’s see what lasts longer, this series or CNN+.

If it helps the genderless cucks at Netflix feel better, Disney has “woke-walked” their stock straight into the porta-potty blue juice as well. Disney’s stock is down 15.25% in the past month, ever since the world’s largest children’s entertainment company came out swinging for the right to assail kids as young as three years old with genderqueer, pansexual, and two-spirited buffalo, sexual-psycho nonsense. They are down 35.77% in the past year. If this keeps up, Mickey Mouse will be peddling Sham-WOWs on late-night TV by Christmas.

Even funnier, the Florida State legislature voted to revoke Disney’s 55-year tax-free status. Listen to the commie prags screech like harpies in this tweet! The real magic kicks in at the 1:00 minute mark.

Democrats in the Florida House of Representatives can be heard yelling & shrieking after lawmakers voted to remove Disney’s special tax status—a privilege it held for 55 years. Disney employs 38 lobbyists in Tallahassee & donates generously to politicians. pic.twitter.com/ak7rBbB2vw — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2022

No matter what the weather is like where you are, it’s a beautiful day to have a cocktail and reflect on the tragic week the libs have suffered.

Don’t get too comfy; there is a LOT of work to be done. That said, enjoy the rest of your weekend. Your neighbor with the “Coexist” bumper sticker is probably gulping Prozac. Remember, white liberal women have more mental illness than any other group.

Watch this video below. It’s a funny take on the demise of the woke AND a swing at the FBI.

