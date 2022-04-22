WATCH: Remember When Obama Pushed Graphic Sex Education to 5-Year-Olds?

As the war to protect our children from groomers at Disney and in the public education system continues, it seems necessary to point out that this assault on children’s innocence isn’t a new thing.

I often point out that much of Joe Biden’s radical agenda isn’t new, but actually a rehash of Obama’s radical agenda.

So, it seems necessary to remind everyone that the radical left agenda to sexualize and groom children was, in fact, being pushed by Obama even before he was president.

The video below was presented on Fox News during the 2008 campaign, and featured an ad by the McCain campaign, which blasted Obama’s radical agenda to sexualize kids, pointing out that “his one accomplishment” while in the Illinois state Senate was “legislation to teach comprehensive sex education to kindergarteners.”

Sean Hannity then showed a clip of Obama defending his radical agenda.

“‘Barack Obama supports teaching sex education to kindergarteners,'” Obama says, mocking the campaign ad attacking him.”You know, which I didn’t know what to tell him.”

Hannity then presented on the show exactly what the curriculum Obama supported was.

“I have the curriculum here in front of me—and I’m going to be a little bit graphic,” he warned, before explaining that the curriculum he’d be quoting from was for five-year-olds. According to Hannity, the curriculum pointed out that “boys and girls have body parts that feel good when they’re touched.”

“It talks about specific names of body parts for men and for women and reproduction organs, [and] that some people are homosexual,” and what that means. It also talked about masturbation and that it “should be done in a private place.”

“This is in that level one curriculum that he supported,” he pointed out. “Why shouldn’t that be a campaign ad?”

Of course, graphic sex education being taught to young kids now is including radical left-wing gender theory, which wasn’t en vogue at the time but is all the rage now.

Remembering this is important because while we’re focused on the fight to protect our children now, we can’t lose sight of the fact that the left has been at this for a very long time. Also, the poison they want to feed to our kids becomes increasingly toxic every year, so we have to fight the left hard because they won’t stop in their efforts to groom kids. And we shouldn’t ever stop trying to protect them.