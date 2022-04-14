Fauci Fanboys on Chinese-style Lockdowns, Admits Real Purpose of Lockdowns

This week, a new study by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity found that “states which maximized the individual freedoms of business owners, consumers, workers and parents – and allowed their citizens to make their own risk assessments without government mandates – had the best performance.”

“It turns out that in most cases, citizens living in states with minimal government interventions – including Nebraska, Iowa, Florida, and others – were able to make wise health-conscious assessments without an abundance of government rules and mandates,” the study says. “These states came through the pandemic with the least amount of collective damage to their economies, the education of their children, and with health outcomes that were in most cases no worse than states that used more heavy-handed tactics to slow the spread.”

So, if lockdowns did more harm than good, what was their point? Why did we go through two years of “15 Days to Slow the Spread” and let all the collateral damage it caused occur?

Doctor Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Biden’s medical advisor, and the architect of our nation’s pandemic response. While discussing China’s extreme lockdowns, he explained to MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that “you use lockdowns to get people vaccinated.”

“How concerning is the outbreak in China?” Mitchell asked. “We see the lockdown in Shanghai and State Department now ordering families out, all nonessential workers out of Shanghai.”

“Well, China has a number of problems, two of which are that the complete lockdown — which was their approach — a strictest lockdown you’d never be able to implement in the United States. Although that prevents the spread of infection — I remember early on they were saying, and I think accurately, that they were doing better than anyone else.”

Did you catch that? According to Dr. Fauci, China — which implemented the strictest of lockdowns — did better than anyone else. I’ve recently noted that China’s COVID reporting has been incredibly suspicious, and no one really believes that China managed to go over a year without recording a single COVID death. Does Fauci actually believe China? Seriously?

“But lockdown has its consequences,” Fauci continued. “You use lockdowns to get people vaccinated so that when you open up, you won’t have a surge of infections.”

Wha? I thought lockdowns were about slowing the spread, not stopping the spread. Fauci may have been talking about China, but considering how things played out here in the United States, it sure seems like the lockdowns we had in America were never about slowing the spread; they were about coercing Americans to get vaccinated once a vaccine was available.

The lockdowns were sold to the American people with the idea that by “slowing the spread,” we’d help prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. Vaccines were not part of that equation when we shut down the economy in March of 2020 at Fauci’s urging.

Imagine if Operation Warp Speed had never happened, and we didn’t have any vaccines yet.

Are you angry yet?