Was It Fair for MTG to Call Senators Who Support Jackson’s Confirmation ‘Pro-pedophile’?

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s shameful record of giving lenient sentences is no secret at this point. Despite the best efforts of the Biden White House and the Democratic Party to make excuses for her, her record speaks for itself, and it is disturbing.

Nevertheless, identity politics prevails, and three so-called Republican Senators have come out in support of her nomination: Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine), and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).

That means that Jackson will get more bipartisan support for her (she is a woman, right? I’m not a biologist, so I’m not sure) confirmation than Amy Coney Barrett (who got zero Democrat votes) and Brett Kavanaugh (who got one Democrat vote). It also puts her on par with Neil Gorsuch, who got three Democrat votes.

If Barrett, Kavanaugh, or Gorsuch had the shameful record of Jackson, they’d never have been nominated, much less confirmed. Her soft spot for criminals, particularly child pornographers, is so atrocious that it’s hard to even wrap your head around the fact that White House vetters apparently saw no problem with this.

So, yeah … I’m angry at Romney, Collins, and Murkowski. And so is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who accused the trio of being pro-pedophile on Twitter.

Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

Later, Greene tweeted that any senator who votes for Jackson is “pro-pedophile,” adding, “There are MANY more qualified black women judges, that actually can define what a woman is, but Biden chose the one that protects evil child predators.

Jackson even gave the bare minimum sentence to a man who had sexually tortured babies.

But, hey, she’s a black woman, so we’re not supposed to care about that!

CNN’s S.E. Cupp, however, was not amused by Greene’s tweets, calling them an “unhinged rant” and accusing Greene of trafficking in “the dishonest GOP talking point that Jackson was ‘soft’ on child pornography offenders in her sentencings.”

Umm, S.E.? It’s not a talking point. Her record has been thoroughly reviewed. Jackson gave sentences nearly 60% shorter than the national average for possession of child porn and nearly 50% shorter for distributors of child porn. Her record was so bad that the White House withheld information from Republican senators. We also know that at least one offender to whom Jackson gave a light sentence would go on to continue seeking images of children on the internet. Jackson has no regrets, though.

Sadly, we’ve come to expect Democrats to support criminals of the worst kind. Joe Biden could have nominated Harvey Weinstein to serve on the Supreme Court, and his party would praise the pick. But for any Republican to have supported Jackson’s confirmation, given what we know of her record, is beyond comprehension.

Jackson may get confirmed to the Supreme Court, where she’ll be but one vote. But her nomination and the rally of support she got from Democrats, who insisted that her record of leniency towards the vilest of criminals was much ado about nothing, signaled there is no low they won’t stoop to when it comes to pandering to the criminal vote.

When Jackson wears the robes and sits on the Supreme Court, child porn offenders will know they have an ally on the highest court in the land — and that is on every single senator who votes for her confirmation.